SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 134.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter worth $123,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GNR opened at $56.09 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $51.68 and a one year high of $60.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.30 and its 200-day moving average is $56.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

