Spectral AI (MDAI) and Its Rivals Head to Head Contrast

Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) is one of 229 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Spectral AI to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spectral AI and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Spectral AI $22.53 million -$20.85 million -1.00 Spectral AI Competitors $1.06 billion $10.77 million 6.25

Spectral AI’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Spectral AI. Spectral AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

67.1% of Spectral AI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 56.7% of Spectral AI shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Spectral AI and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectral AI -89.85% N/A -104.64% Spectral AI Competitors -563.96% -136.63% -25.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Spectral AI and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectral AI 0 0 3 1 3.25 Spectral AI Competitors 1797 4754 8823 258 2.48

Spectral AI presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 235.82%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 19.99%. Given Spectral AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Spectral AI is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Spectral AI has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectral AI’s competitors have a beta of 0.52, indicating that their average stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Spectral AI beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Spectral AI

Spectral AI, Inc., an artificial intelligence (AI) company, focuses on developing predictive medical diagnostics in the United States. The company develops medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers. Its products include DeepView System, a predictive analytics platform integrated with the predictive AI-Burn, which combines AI algorithms and multispectral imaging (MSI) imaging for an assessment of wound healing potential and offers clinicians an objective and immediate assessment of a wound’s healing potential prior to treatment or other medical intervention; and DeepView SnapShot M, a handheld, portable, and wireless diagnostic tool, that provides a potential enhanced and expanded use for the government and emergency care, first responders, and potentially home health care professionals. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

