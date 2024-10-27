SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $230.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.91% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Northland Capmk downgraded SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities cut SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $205.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.38.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $170.49 on Friday. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $151.96 and a 12-month high of $218.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.58.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. SPS Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $402,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,264,286.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.7% in the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 3,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

