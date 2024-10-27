Stephen P. Holmes Sells 80,000 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Stock

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $7,280,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 366,371 shares in the company, valued at $33,343,424.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $90.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.33. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.67 and a 52-week high of $91.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.98.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The business had revenue of $396.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 377.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,240,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,812,000 after buying an additional 980,848 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,210,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,589,000 after acquiring an additional 916,742 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,311,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,875,000 after purchasing an additional 581,909 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,186.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 509,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,092,000 after purchasing an additional 469,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,227,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,646,000 after purchasing an additional 430,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

