Stifel Nicolaus Increases Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target to $74.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $67.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 6.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BYD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.38.

NYSE:BYD opened at $69.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.40. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $967.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.49 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 34.29%. Boyd Gaming’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $74,967.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,154.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boyd Gaming news, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 73,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $4,404,619.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,423,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,737,284.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $74,967.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,154.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 679,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,523,000 after acquiring an additional 16,159 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4,816.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 184,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,320,000 after buying an additional 180,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

