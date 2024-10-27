Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target to $125.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.71.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Teradyne

Teradyne Price Performance

NASDAQ:TER opened at $111.75 on Friday. Teradyne has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $163.21. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.41 and a 200-day moving average of $131.87.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $737.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.40 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,896,080. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,896,080. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total value of $80,481.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,207,504.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,977 shares of company stock worth $1,979,834 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the second quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 256.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Teradyne by 3,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.