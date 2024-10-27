Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Acquires 532 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,681 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% during the second quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 187,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,508,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 11,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group raised its position in Alphabet by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 3,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,628,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $439,405,000 after acquiring an additional 115,716 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOG stock opened at $166.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.46 and a twelve month high of $193.31.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $3,741,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,106,806 shares in the company, valued at $350,361,837.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $3,741,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,106,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,361,837.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $230,804.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,927,257.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,426 shares of company stock worth $35,993,340. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $204.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.90.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

