S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
S&W Seed Trading Up 8.5 %
Shares of SANW stock opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.95. S&W Seed has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $15.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.36.
About S&W Seed
