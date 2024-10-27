Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Receives $86.08 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.08.
Several research firms have weighed in on SYY. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.
SYY stock opened at $73.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.80. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $64.28 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20.
Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sysco will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.44%.
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
