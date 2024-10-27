Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 3,159.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 139,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after buying an additional 70,660 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 11.6% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 176,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,577,000 after buying an additional 18,296 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter worth about $1,677,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Sysco by 205.0% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SYY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.08.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $73.92 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.28 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 52.44%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

