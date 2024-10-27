T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 186,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7,992.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,067,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $116,300,000 after buying an additional 1,054,461 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 90.9% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 30.3% during the third quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TROW has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $50,689.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,831.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $50,689.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,831.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $1,230,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,712,255.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.6 %

TROW stock opened at $111.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.08 and its 200 day moving average is $111.86. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.43 and a 12-month high of $122.27. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.41.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.01). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.