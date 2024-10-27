Tarbox Family Office Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 35.8% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $218,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

IVV opened at $581.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $502.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $570.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $547.45. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $588.93.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

