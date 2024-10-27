Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB) Shares Acquired by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 457,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management owned 0.16% of Taseko Mines worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Taseko Mines by 21.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,397 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 36,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Taseko Mines Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TGB opened at $2.31 on Friday. Taseko Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $3.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.74.

Taseko Mines Profile

Taseko Mines ( NYSE:TGB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $100.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.01 million. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 18.82%. Equities analysts forecast that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.