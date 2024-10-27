TD Cowen Increases KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target to $184.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $166.00 to $184.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $139.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.00. The stock has a market cap of $124.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.72 and a 12-month high of $147.15.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

