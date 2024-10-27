Tectonic Advisors LLC Acquires 463 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 66.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 423.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2,809.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 640 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth $45,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.09.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Down 3.9 %

SKX opened at $59.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.98 and a 200-day moving average of $66.11. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $75.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

