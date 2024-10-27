Tectonic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 830 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 51,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,114,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 19,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $285.54 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $289.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $279.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.89. The firm has a market cap of $428.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

