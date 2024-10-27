Tectonic Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its holdings in Yum China by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 12,223,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,391,000 after buying an additional 3,389,987 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,967,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,073,000 after acquiring an additional 121,617 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 18.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,256,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,135,000 after acquiring an additional 836,194 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 56.3% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,394,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Yum China by 0.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,552,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $43.63 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $53.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.35.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 32.16%.

In other news, Director Robert Blaine Aiken, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.74 per share, with a total value of $101,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,849.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Yum China news, Director Robert Blaine Aiken, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.74 per share, with a total value of $101,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,849.12. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Warton Wang bought 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.67 per share, with a total value of $128,279.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,547.41. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 18,400 shares of company stock worth $619,671. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

YUMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Macquarie raised Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $37.40 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.18.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

