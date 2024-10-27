Tectonic Advisors LLC Makes New $301,000 Investment in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 16.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 65.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,767 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PBA. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $42.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.25. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.38.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.21. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

(Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.