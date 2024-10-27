Tectonic Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,891 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13,450.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 271 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 293 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $188.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.43.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $109.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.57. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $99.06 and a fifty-two week high of $134.48.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 28.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Henderson sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total transaction of $152,703.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,707.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

