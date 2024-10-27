TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) CFO Purchases $144,999.00 in Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) CFO Roberto Cuca bought 64,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,999.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,388 shares in the company, valued at $349,623. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of TELA Bio stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.12. TELA Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $7.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.22.
TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $16.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 65.04% and a negative return on equity of 252.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in TELA Bio in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Embree Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of TELA Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.
