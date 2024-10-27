Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Upgraded at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TENX opened at $4.75 on Thursday. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $61.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.59.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by $0.16. As a group, research analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will post -6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the United States. The company develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

