Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TER. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 198.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 641,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,145,000 after buying an additional 426,900 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 17.6% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 335,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,887,000 after purchasing an additional 50,156 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 8.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 188,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,272 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter valued at $1,619,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 137.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $124.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $83,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,110,590.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $83,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,110,590.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $104,779.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,903,539.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,977 shares of company stock worth $1,979,834. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Teradyne stock opened at $111.75 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $163.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.41 and its 200-day moving average is $131.87. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $737.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.40 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

