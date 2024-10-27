Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) PT Lowered to $117.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $126.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TER. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Northland Capmk cut Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.71.

Shares of TER stock opened at $111.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.49. Teradyne has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $163.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.87.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $737.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total transaction of $80,481.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,207,504.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $104,779.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,539.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total value of $80,481.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,207,504.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,977 shares of company stock worth $1,979,834 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Teradyne by 256.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 76.1% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Teradyne by 3,800.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

