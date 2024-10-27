Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX Has $565,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 44.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,923 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 12.7% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 172,590 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,132,000 after acquiring an additional 19,478 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 19,261 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.4% during the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 29.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 10,109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total transaction of $662,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 503,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,335,255.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total transaction of $662,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,335,255.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,355 shares of company stock valued at $9,877,423. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $187.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.61, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.56. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.78.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

