ThredUp’s (TDUP) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TDUP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of ThredUp from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.33.

ThredUp Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TDUP opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ThredUp has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $3.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average of $1.41.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). ThredUp had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a negative return on equity of 63.88%. The company had revenue of $79.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ThredUp will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ThredUp news, Director Patricia Nakache sold 45,465 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $93,657.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 250,956 shares in the company, valued at $516,969.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Noam Paransky bought 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.81 per share, with a total value of $145,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 426,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,419.64. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Nakache sold 45,465 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $93,657.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,969.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 385,008 shares of company stock valued at $308,906 over the last 90 days. 34.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ThredUp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ThredUp by 84.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 15,850 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Creekside Partners purchased a new position in ThredUp in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in ThredUp by 72.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 402,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 169,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

