TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 310.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 100.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 13.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group upgraded TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $65.02 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $62.59 and a 1-year high of $74.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.98.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.13). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $53.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

About TotalEnergies

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.