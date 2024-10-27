Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 29,058.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 233,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,469 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $67,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 25.4% during the third quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.1% during the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $136,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $272.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.80. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $307.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $282.24 and a 200-day moving average of $273.19.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,349.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,349.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,682.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.70.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

