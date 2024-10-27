TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Investment analysts at Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 207.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

NASDAQ:TLSI opened at $4.07 on Friday. TriSalus Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $10.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.39. The company has a market capitalization of $119.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.47.

TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriSalus Life Sciences will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mary T. Szela purchased 7,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $39,104.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,386.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLSI. Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its position in TriSalus Life Sciences by 35.1% in the second quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 426,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 110,966 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $1,184,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

