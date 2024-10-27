Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,435 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.8% of Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.1 %

XOM opened at $119.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.54 and a 200-day moving average of $116.47. The company has a market capitalization of $471.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.