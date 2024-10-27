United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 291.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 408.2% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.43.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $137.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.12 and a 52 week high of $163.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.36%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

