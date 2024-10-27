United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stock Position Lifted by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,085 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 6,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 61 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on United Rentals from $930.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on United Rentals from $954.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $742.50.

United Rentals Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of URI stock opened at $812.50 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $387.01 and a 1 year high of $861.74. The stock has a market cap of $54.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $772.68 and its 200-day moving average is $708.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.49 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 17.66%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

