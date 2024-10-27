Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) Director Acquires $31,151.25 in Stock

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $31,151.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,094.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Upbound Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Upbound Group stock opened at $26.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.66 and its 200 day moving average is $31.56. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $38.72.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Upbound Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upbound Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upbound Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPBD. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Upbound Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $606,000. Interval Partners LP grew its holdings in Upbound Group by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 96,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 58,442 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Upbound Group by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 137,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 60,203 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Upbound Group by 36,691.7% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 30,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 30,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Upbound Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,005,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,453,000 after acquiring an additional 209,422 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPBD. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Upbound Group in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Upbound Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

About Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

