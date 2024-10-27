Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) Director Acquires $31,151.25 in Stock

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBDGet Free Report) Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $31,151.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,094.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Upbound Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Upbound Group stock opened at $26.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.66 and its 200 day moving average is $31.56. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $38.72.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBDGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Upbound Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upbound Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upbound Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPBD. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Upbound Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $606,000. Interval Partners LP grew its holdings in Upbound Group by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 96,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 58,442 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Upbound Group by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 137,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 60,203 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Upbound Group by 36,691.7% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 30,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 30,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Upbound Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,005,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,453,000 after acquiring an additional 209,422 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPBD. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Upbound Group in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Upbound Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

About Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

