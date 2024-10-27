VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Acquired by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 342.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 39.8% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 30,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $41.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $44.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.86.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

