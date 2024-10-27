Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 43,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $196.89 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $201.85. The company has a market cap of $85.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.28.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

