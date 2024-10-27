Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Country Club Bank

Country Club Bank lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,820 shares during the period. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,291,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,857,357,000 after buying an additional 1,900,726 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,442,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,771,000 after buying an additional 1,798,704 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9,200.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,235,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,224,000 after buying an additional 1,222,247 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,506,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,519,000 after buying an additional 689,907 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 200.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 790,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,620,000 after buying an additional 527,166 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.26. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.73 and a 52 week high of $79.02.
About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
