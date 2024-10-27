Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Shares Down 3.9% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) fell 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.09. 26,556 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 356,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Verb Technology from $900.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Verb Technology Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.88.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($4.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($6.00) by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative return on equity of 165.56% and a negative net margin of 11,568.63%. As a group, analysts predict that Verb Technology Company, Inc. will post -20 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Corsair Capital Management, L. purchased 13,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $146,727.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 74,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,339.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Verb Technology Company Profile

Verb Technology Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers MARKET.live, a livestream social shopping platform, that allows brands, retailers, and creators to broadcast shopping events on various social media channels, as well as services that range from production of livestream events to host and event consulting, and drop ship and creator programs.

