Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,096 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Visa by 0.5% during the first quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,275 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 45,724 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 11,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $322.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.19.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock opened at $281.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $228.03 and a one year high of $293.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $279.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

