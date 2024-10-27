Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,857 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 2.5% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 45,189.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,758,505 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,683,101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,736,958 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Visa by 4,412.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,072,467 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,119,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166,905 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 787.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,619,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,296,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099,122 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $511,321,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,990,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,671,866,000 after buying an additional 1,715,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

V stock opened at $281.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.17. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $228.03 and a 52 week high of $293.07. The stock has a market cap of $515.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.19.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

