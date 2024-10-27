Warther Private Wealth LLC Sells 54 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Warther Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.9% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 16,540 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.6% in the third quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 23,947 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,703,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 5,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on HD shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.00.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD opened at $398.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $389.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $421.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.57%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

