Waste Management (WM) to Release Earnings on Monday

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect Waste Management to post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Waste Management to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $206.80 on Friday. Waste Management has a 52-week low of $160.90 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.77 and a 200-day moving average of $208.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.69%.

WM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.89.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

