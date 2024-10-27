Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.82.

A number of brokerages have commented on WFC. Compass Point raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

In related news, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $3,822,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,421,957. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $3,822,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,421,957. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Beurden Saul Van sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $2,169,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,687 shares in the company, valued at $7,853,327.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 575,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,505,000 after buying an additional 11,037 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.6% in the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 31,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 473,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,441,000 after purchasing an additional 106,260 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 154.2% during the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 179,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,648,000 after purchasing an additional 51,234 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $64.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.25. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $65.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $219.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.26%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

