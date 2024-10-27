Welltower (NYSE:WELL) & Primary Health Properties (OTCMKTS:PHPRF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Primary Health Properties (OTCMKTS:PHPRF – Get Free Report) and Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Primary Health Properties and Welltower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Primary Health Properties alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primary Health Properties N/A N/A N/A Welltower 8.36% 2.21% 1.35%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Primary Health Properties and Welltower”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primary Health Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Welltower $6.64 billion 11.95 $340.09 million $1.03 126.41

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Welltower has higher revenue and earnings than Primary Health Properties.

94.8% of Welltower shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Welltower shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Primary Health Properties and Welltower, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primary Health Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Welltower 0 4 7 2 2.85

Welltower has a consensus price target of $115.38, suggesting a potential downside of 11.39%. Given Welltower’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Welltower is more favorable than Primary Health Properties.

Summary

Welltower beats Primary Health Properties on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Primary Health Properties

(Get Free Report)

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. PHP achieve this by investing in healthcare real estate let on long-term leases, backed by a secure underlying covenant funded mostly by government bodies. The Group’s portfolio comprises over 480 primary healthcare facilities, both completed and committed, the majority of which are GP surgeries, with other properties let to NHS organisations, pharmacies and dentists.

About Welltower

(Get Free Report)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Primary Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primary Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.