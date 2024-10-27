Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Holdings Raised by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 79.8% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 957.1% in the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:YUM opened at $133.04 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $118.28 and a one year high of $143.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.06. The stock has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.08.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.96% and a negative return on equity of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on YUM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI lowered Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.44.

In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $179,856.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,414.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total transaction of $941,682.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,883 shares in the company, valued at $20,955,351.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,309 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $179,856.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $169,414.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,673 shares of company stock valued at $13,918,095. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

