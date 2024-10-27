Zedcor Inc. (CVE:ZDC) Senior Officer Kyle Jay Cammann Doenz Buys 44,000 Shares

Zedcor Inc. (CVE:ZDCGet Free Report) Senior Officer Kyle Jay Cammann Doenz bought 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.63 per share, with a total value of C$115,720.00.

Kyle Jay Cammann Doenz also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, September 20th, Kyle Jay Cammann Doenz sold 125,000 shares of Zedcor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.91, for a total transaction of C$238,987.50.

Zedcor Price Performance

ZDC opened at C$2.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$244.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.00 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.82. Zedcor Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.49 and a 1 year high of C$2.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.58.

Zedcor (CVE:ZDCGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Zedcor had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 1.76%. The business had revenue of C$7.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.40 million. Analysts forecast that Zedcor Inc. will post 0.0300123 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zedcor Company Profile

Zedcor Inc provides technology-based security and surveillance services in Canada. It engages in the provision of rental, service, and remote monitoring of its proprietary MobileyeZ security towers; surveillance and monitoring of fixed site locations; and security personnel. The company also engages in mobile and fixed surveillance, security guards, access control, and sensor related technology services.

