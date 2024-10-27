ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at CICC Research

CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $31.74 price target on the stock. CICC Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Macquarie initiated coverage on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ZEEKR Intelligent Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.02.

Shares of ZK opened at $28.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.55. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $32.24.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that ZEEKR Intelligent Technology will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,194,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,388,000.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, production, commercialization, and sale of the electric vehicles and batteries. It offers battery electric passenger vehicles (BEVs) and SUVs. The company also produces and sells electric powertrain and battery packs for electric vehicles, such as motors and electric control systems; and provides automotive related research and development services.

