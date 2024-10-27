Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Acquired by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 165.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 712.1% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 1.6 %

ZBH stock opened at $102.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $133.90.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZBH. Citigroup decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $143.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.94.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

