1,044 Shares in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Purchased by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,044 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 11.6% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $241.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.67. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.21 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. SBA Communications’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBAC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $228.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.58.

View Our Latest Report on SBA Communications

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $11,048,327.65. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 109,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,328,521.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SBA Communications news, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $11,048,327.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 109,583 shares in the company, valued at $24,328,521.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total value of $71,363.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,084.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,590 shares of company stock worth $11,483,981. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SBA Communications

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.