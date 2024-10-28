17,206 Shares in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,206 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $54,820,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 888.9% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 32.7% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 2,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Sunday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.33.

ANSYS Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ANSS opened at $322.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.82, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.11. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.01 and a 52 week high of $364.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $320.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.58. ANSYS had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $594.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total transaction of $47,668.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,404.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Featured Stories

