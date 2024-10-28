2,136 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Acquired by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,136 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $881,848,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $521,767,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 97.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,794,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $628,966,000 after buying an additional 884,703 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 39,841.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 875,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,358,850,000 after buying an additional 872,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4,160.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 515,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,743,000 after buying an additional 503,597 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.50.

Arista Networks Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ANET stock opened at $394.09 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.25 and a 12 month high of $422.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.48. The firm has a market cap of $123.49 billion, a PE ratio of 54.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total transaction of $206,094.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.12, for a total transaction of $264,675.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,624,679.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 588 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total transaction of $206,094.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,570 shares of company stock valued at $21,474,782. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

