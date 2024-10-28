Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Acadia Healthcare to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Acadia Healthcare has set its FY24 guidance at $3.45-3.65 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 3.450-3.650 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Acadia Healthcare to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ACHC stock opened at $50.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -363.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $87.77.

A number of analysts recently commented on ACHC shares. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.67.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

