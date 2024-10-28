Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Acadia Healthcare to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Acadia Healthcare has set its FY24 guidance at $3.45-3.65 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 3.450-3.650 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Acadia Healthcare to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Acadia Healthcare Stock Down 0.6 %
ACHC stock opened at $50.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -363.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $87.77.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Acadia Healthcare
About Acadia Healthcare
Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Acadia Healthcare
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.